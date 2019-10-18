James Maxwell "Jim" Wilson

Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Holt Memorial Chapel, with burial at Maplewood Cemetery; Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at Holt Memorial Chapel.
Jim Wilson, or J Max to family, passed away, rather, "moved" in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Oct. 16 (2019). His wish came true, to die in his sleep, a peaceful sleep that would lead him to his new peaceful beginning. God led him to his final home, where he had the pleasure of watching the joyous reunion between Jim and his one true love, his wife Ann. Of course, his mother, brothers, other family and friends were there to join in the festivities. Oh, what a song was sung, and a dance was danced. He lived a full, eventful interesting, long life. He was tired and he was ready to "move" one last time.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at Holt Memorial Chapel.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Holt Memorial Chapel. The Rev. Joe Bass will officiate. Burial will be in Maplewood Cemetery. Pallbearers are Pattie Reynolds, Jon Wilson, Marcus Montgomery, Mason Wilson, Blake Wilson and Garrett Wilson.
The son of Samuel Wilburn and Thelma Marie (Rash) Wilson was born on May 22, 1937, in Mt. Vernon, Illinois.
While in the 10th grade, he left Yellville and enlisted in the US Marines. From a “Grunt,” he worked his way up to Embassy Security where he was stationed around the world, escorting presidents, dignitaries, royalty and many other people. In 1963, he was honorably discharged from the Marines and hitchhiked his way back to Harrison. In 1964, he met his wife Ann, but he was the only one that didn't know at that time that she would marry him. They married in 1967, in Chicago, Illinois, and moved back to Harrison that same year.
In 1973, he applied and was accepted to the US Border Patrol Academy. In 1974, his first transfer that started his 30-year career started in Imperial, California. He retired as Special Patrol Agent-in-Charge in Uvalde, Texas, in 1995. He and his family retired to Harrison that same year. His wife, Ann, passed away later that same year.
Through the years, he's raised cattle and donkeys, peacocks and chickens on his little farm. He had all of his animals. He loved to play his guitar and tell his stories and Tall Tales, whether they were true or not, who knows. He was an active member of the Elks Lodge No. 2211, for over 50 years. He was also a member of the Moose and several other organizations. He made friends everywhere he went. Everyone knew him as Major, Jim, or just Mr. Wilson. He was a respectable, caring and generous man. The last few years were lived out scratching his lottery tickets and frequenting his favorite watering holes. We watched a lot of movies and many... many... many... hours of Mayberry, Gunsmoke, Wagon Train, Perry Mason, Jerry Springer and Maury Povich. Everyday. He had actively worked with Jerry and Maury while they both had served as mayors in Cincinnati, Ohio, in the early 1980s. At that time, he was Immigration and Naturalization and was part of several different Federal Joint Task Forces. Woo-whee the stories he had about those days. He was not a political person nor was he politically correct most of the time. He was very opinionated didn't mind sharing those opinions, yet he was fair and gave sound advice when needed. The expanse of his intelligence and his knowledge was unbelievable; he always would say, " Did you know...?"
That last night, we helped him to bed, tucked him in and said goodnight, not knowing for the last time. After a lifetime of transfers and moves all over the world, and this country, he finally retired that night and he made his last, most anticipated, and important move of his life. He got his wings and finally "moved north.”
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ann Marie Wilson; his parents; and three brothers, Gene, Larry and David Wilson.
Survivors include one son, Jon Wilson and wife, Melissa, of Pflugerville, Texas; one daughter, Pattie Reynolds and husband, Chris, of Harrison; four grandchildren, Marcus Montgomery, of Washington D.C., Mason Wilson, of Harrison, Blake Wilson and Garrett Wilson, both of Pflugerville, Texas; one sister, Pam Surett and husband, Jim, of Bergman; special cousin, Judy Burns; aunt, Verelene Wallace; three brothers-in-law, Joe Lyman and wife, Eilean, Mike Lyman, and Danny Lyman and wife, Cora; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
