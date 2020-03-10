Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Red Oak Baptist Church, with burial at Maple Leaf Cemetery; Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
On Monday, March 9 (2020) James O. Bullington, known to many as “J.O.”, loving husband, father, and grandfather, went to his forever home at the age of 81.
J.O. was born on July 26, 1938, in Cave City,to Coy and Florence (Rawlings) Bullington, who preceded him in death.
On June 12, 1960, J.O. married the love of his life, Marion E. Burge. He had a passion for his family and fishing. He was a charter member and Deacon at Red Oak Baptist Church in Harrison and spent his life serving others. He retired from White Rodgers after 32 years.
J.O. is survived by his wife of 59 years, Marion E. (Burge) Bullington; his daughter, Michelle Fallis and her husband Kevin, of Alhambra, Illinois; his son, Mike Bullington and his wife Lanna, of Harrison; his grandchildren, Shannon Stripling and her husband Alex, of Troy, Illinois, Austin Bullington and his wife Stephanie, of Adkins, Aaron Bullington and his fiancée Hilary Mayes, of Harrison, and Elizabeth Bullington and her fiancé Brant Haight, of Harrison; and his great-granddaughter, River Stripling, of Troy, Illinois.
He is also survived by four siblings, Coy Wayne Bullington, of Gray, Georgia, Charles Bullington, of Charlotte, Louise Hadley of Memphis, Tennessee, and Jerry Bullington, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends who love him dearly.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Roller-Christianson Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Red Oak Baptist Church, with Brother Gary Crawford officiating.
Burial will follow the funeral service at Maple Leaf Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Austin Bullington, Aaron Bullington, Brant Haight, Alex Stripling, Steven Hadley and Guy Gilbert.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Red Oak Baptist Church, “Parking Lot Fund”, 1625 Highway 65 North, Harrison, AR 72601.
