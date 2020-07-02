Private burial will be held at a later date at Anderson Flat Cemetery; arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
U.S. Navy veteran James Leon Offenbacker, 63 of Harrison, passed away at home on Monday, June 29 (2020).
He was born at Harrison, on Oct.19, 1956, to parents, Mitsy Offenbacker and the late Charles Offenbacker. He was the husband of Pam Nichols Offenbacker.
