James Robert Artis, 75, of Omaha, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 23 (2021).
He was born on Jan. 21, 1946, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the son of loving parents, Armecchio and Virginia. James leaves behind his wife, Mary Artis, of the home, and many dear family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later time. Arrangements are with Diamond State Cremation and Mortuary Service.
