Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 22, at Maplewood Cemetery; arrangements are with Coffman Funeral Home.
James Roy Starkey, age 75, of Joplin, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, May 19 (2020) at the Freeman Hospital in Joplin, Missouri.
The son of Arlin and Wilda (Taylor) Starkey was born March 30, 1945, in Jasper.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Christopher James Starkey; his sisters, Stella Mae Starkey and Mary Bolin,; and his brothers, Bill and Jerl Starkey.
James enjoyed dirt track racing and fishing. He enjoyed fishing with his brother, Bill, and buddy "brother" John. He was a loving husband, father and brother always ready to help someone, and everyone enjoyed being around him.
James was a graduate of Valley Springs High School.
James is survived by his wife, Nina (Jones) Starkey, of the home; son, Todd Starkey and wife Poppi, of Joplin, Missouri; his daughter, Michele Starkey, of Joplin, Missouri; his sisters, Wanda Williams, of Suisun City, California, Iva Mulford and husband Bob, of Harrison, Elizabeth Zeliff, of Carson, Washington, Linda Chaffin and husband Ray Chaffin, of Wichita, Kansas, and Debra Wiskirchen and her husband John, of Branson West, Missouri; and his brothers, Rex Starkey and wife Shirley, of Hasty, and Johnny Starkey, of Harrison.
He is also survived by five grandchildren, Jeffrey Webb, Brittany Phillips, Tyler Starkey, Jessica Dietz and Hailey Tweedy, and 12 great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 22, at Maplewood Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.coffmanfh.com .
Commented