James Sidney “Jim” Marshall, age 78, of Harrison, passed away into the loving arms of Jesus on Tuesday, Nov. 26 (2019) in Jasper.
He was born July 18, 1941, in Harrison, the son of Lydle and Lena (Hutchenson) Marshall.
Along with his parents, Jim was preceded in death by a son, James Stanley Marshall; a sister, Margie Jo; half-sister, Mae Jenkins; and half-brothers, Dale, Doc, Johnny, Charles and Jerry.
Jim served in the U.S. Air Force from 1958 to 1963, and took Basic Training at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas. He was sent to 78th Fighter Wing A.D.C. at Hamilton A.F.B. California, and from there, he went to 7305th Air Base Group (U.S.A.F. Europe) Dreux France. Jim was then sent to 47th Bombardment Wing (U.S.A.F. Europe) Royal Air Force Sculthorpe England and then was transferred to 837th Air Base Group T.A.C. Shaw A.F.B. South Carolina. He obtained Rank Airman Second Class; received two outstanding unit awards for Berlin and the Cuban Crisis; and a Good conduct medal and longevity award.
Jim was a member of Red Oak Baptist Church. He married Faye Jackson on June 15, 1990. He started in the grocery business in 1964, having retired from Hudson Grocery in 1991. He loved camping and showing his 1971 Monte Carlo car at car shows.
Jim is survived by his wife, Faye Marshall, of the home; his son, Scott Marshall, of Bergman; his daughters, Sandy (Steve) Trammell, of Harrison, and Christine (Ronald) Collins, of Bergman; his stepson, Joe (Jessica) Birdsong, of Fayetteville; the mother of his children, Doylene O’Brien; his half-brothers, Eddie Carol Marshall and Gary Joe Hammons; 16 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.
Jim is flowing free with Jesus!
Memorial visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Red Oak Baptist Church.
Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Red Oak Baptist Church, with Brother Gary Crawford and Bruce Sculley officiating.
Interment is private in Maplewood Cemetery at a later date.
Honorary pallbearers are Preston Ellis, Tim Chaney, the coffee gang at Hardee’s, Dr. Albert Hall, the staff of Newton County Nursing Home, and Jim’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
