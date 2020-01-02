Service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Peel Full Gospel Church, with visitation at 9:30 a.m.; arrangements under the direction of Diamond State Funerals.
James Morris Villines, age 76, passed away in Harrison on Wednesday, Jan. 1 (2020).
He was born March 18, 1943, to Oliver and Lorean (Clark) Villines in Low Gap.
He is survived by his wife, Judy, of 56 years; a daughter, Beth and husband Tom Blake, of Lampe, Missouri; and his son, Jimmy and wife Sonya, of Peel.
James is survived by three grandchildren, Courtney and husband Chad Rushing, of Lead Hill, Nathan Blake and his wife Melinda, of Lampe Missouri, and Amber Blake, of Nixa, Missouri; three great-grandchildren, Charley and Camryn Rushing and Maddie Blake; and sister, Shelia Tucker and husband Carey.
James was preceded in death by his brother, Roy, and sisters, Verna, Flora and Lucille.
Service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Peel Full Gospel Church, with Pastors Jimmy Villines and Carroll “Curly’” Johnson presiding. Visitation will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4.
Arrangements under the direction of Diamond State Funerals.
Condolences can be left at DiamondStateCremation.com .
