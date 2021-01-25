Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, at Union Hill Cemetery in Tilly, with arrangements by Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
U.S. Navy veteran James Wiley Taylor, age 90, of Tilly, passed from this life on Friday, Jan. 22 (2021) at Ozark Health in Clinton.
He was born in Dustin, Oklahoma, on April 12, 1930, to Hugh Bassham Taylor and Lela Elizabeth Wood Taylor. He was the husband of the late Phyllis Eileen Clark Taylor.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, at Union Hill Cemetery in Tilly. Arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
