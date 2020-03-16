Service: Noon Wednesday, March 18, at Manna Fellowship Church in Pleasant Hills, Mo., with burial at Floral Hills East Cemetery; Visitation: 10:30 a.m. - noon Wednesday, March 18, at the church, with arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home in Lee's Summit, Mo.
James William Hankins, 83, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, passed away on Friday, March 13 (2020) at home with his family present.
A visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, March 18, at Manna Fellowship Church in Pleasant Hills, Missouri. Service will be at noon Wednesday, March 18, at the church, with burial to follow at Floral Hills East Cemetery. Arrangements are with Langsford Funeral Home in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Manna Fellowship Building Fund.
The son of the late Jim and Hale Byrom Hankins was born Nov. 11, 1936, at Harrison. He was the husband of Bonita Hankins and the brother of Ronnie and Darrell Hankins, both of Harrison.
