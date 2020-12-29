Plans for a service are pending; arrangements are with Nelson Berna Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
Janet Blakely Watkins, 90, passed away as she lived, with peace and grace in Fayetteville, on Sunday, Dec. 27 (2020).
She was born on July 2, 1930, in Ardmore, Oklahoma, to the late Robert Hornor Blakely and Harriette Garrod Blakely.
In her career as teacher and school librarian, Janet was a champion for all students. She impacted the lives of many students who trusted and confided in her. They sought her out for support and guidance.
Janet believed in unconditional love and touched the lives of those who knew her. She was a loving and devoted mother who treasured her family and embraced every moment spent with them. She enjoyed playing bridge, trivia, crossword puzzles and loved to travel.
Janet was faithful in worship and service to God. She devoted her life to serving and caring for others. She enriched the lives of so many people and loved life more than we can know. Her life was the ultimate example. She is deeply loved and cherished.
Janet was preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph James Wright Jr.; her second husband, John Joseph Watkins; and grandson, Robert George.
Surviving her are daughters, Barbara George and Liz Blackburn, of Fayetteville, Nancy Clark and husband Tony, of The Woodlands, Texas, Mari Alice Sence, of Springdale, Cathy Vantine and husband Rocky, of Bentonville, and Trisha Franz and Betty Lea Johnson, of Central Arkansas. She also leaves behind her loving sister, Barbara and husband Chuck Sturm, of Harrison.
“Nee” was adored by grandchildren, Patrick George and wife Lauren, Catie Kologinczak and husband Shaun, A.J. Clark and wife Courtney, Kristen Clark, Jason Blackburn and Blaire Benavides, Benjamin Blackburn and wife Chaston, Joe Ramsey and wife Olivia, Marcus Ramsey and fiancé MacKinna Harp, Jo Beth Saulsbury and husband Spencer, David Sence and wife Hillery, Rachael Daugherty and husband Jack, Josh McKibben, and Mary Beth Johnson; great-grandchildren, Ava, Luke, Archer, Lia, Blakely, Aubree, Rylee, Louie, Wright, Annie, Zoe, Finley, Grace, Jensen, and three on the way; plus many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was a member of the First United Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville and P.E.O. Chapter DG.
Plans for a family service are pending.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, American Glaucoma Society, or the First United Presbyterian Church, Fayetteville.
Commented