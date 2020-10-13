Janet Davidson Williams

Visitation will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at Alpena First Baptist Church, with services immediately following; arrangements are with Smith Family Funeral Home in Green Forest.
Janet Darcene (Davidson) Williams passed away at her home in Green Forest on Friday, Oct. 9 (2020).
Janet was born on July 15, 1951, in Polo, Missouri.
She was preceded in death by her father, Joe Farrell Tucker; her mother, Hattie Howerton and her husband Lester Howerton; a niece, Sonja Savage; a sister-in-law, Phyllis Tucker; and a granddaughter, Stephanie Davis.
She is survived by her siblings, Jim Dwight Tucker and wife Theresa, of East Peoria, Illinois, Larry Tucker, of Green Forest, Mary Beth Massengale, of Green Forest, and Charles Scott Tucker, of Eureka Springs; her children, Joey Davis, of Alpena, James Davis and wife Mena, of ALpena, Laura Bailey and husband Ed, of Alpena, Jessica Troy, of Jasper, David Greenhaw, of Green Forest, and Sherri Davidson, of Green Forest; her grandchildren, Adam Davis, Kendra Bailey, Bradley Bailey, Amelia Shook, Sara Bailey, Alayna Cross, Selena Davis, Andrew Bailey, Shaelynn Moore, Jasigha Moore and Mercedez Davidson; and her great-grandchildren, Ryan Bailey and Eli Shook.
She is also survived by a host of close family and friends.
Janet’s primary love was for her family. She had many hobbies and interest which included farming, gardening, cooking, card games, singing, collecting plates and pig figurines, and spending time with her family.
Visitation will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at Alpena First Baptist Church, with services immediately following with Brother Jerry Scitern officiating.
Honorary pallbearers are Bradley Bailey, Andrew Bailey, Ryan Bailey, Hunter Shook, Eli Shook and Melvin Lopez.
