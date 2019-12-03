Janet was a long-time resident of Harrison and died Tuesday, Nov. 26 (2019) after a hard fought battle with leukemia at Brooksville Healthcare Center with her daughter and son-in-law at her side. She is survived by her daughter, Heather Barnett, of Spring Hill, Florida; son, Justin Barnett, of Miami, Florida, and son-in-law, Jim Artz and daughter-in-law, Shannon Barnett.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Michael Swartz.
Janet was born in London, England, to Stanley and Olive Hume. Janet spent time in the theater in London before moving to Philadelphia in the 1960s.
Janet had a great love for nature, music, geography and animals of all kinds. She had a kind heart and a wonderful smile that could light up a room. She loved all the friends she made in Harrison and treasured each and every one of them. She and Mike loved drives on back roads and their travels all over the country. She was always sure to send us photos of the places she visited and the quiet peacefulness of the country.
A private ceremony with family will be held.
