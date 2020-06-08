Service: 3 p.m. Wednesday June 10, at Ozark Baptist Church, with interment at Low Gap Cemetery; Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, at the church, with arrangements by Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Janet S. Canady, age 63, of Harrison, went home to be with her beloved Savior on Friday, June 5 (2020) at home.
She was born May 30, 1957, in Harrison, to Gene and Loretta (Youngblood) Jones.
Janet was a proud lifelong resident of the beautiful Ozark Mountains. She grew up and attended school in the Compton and Harrison area. Her most favorite memories were spending time with her precious grandparents, Earnest Bryant and Ollie Neighbors.
Janet met the love of her life, Jerry Allen Canady, and they were wed Aug. 25, 1973. Janet and Jerry were very active in the youth sports community including baseball, soccer, taekwondo, and football. She enjoyed traveling, cheering on the kids and making many lifelong friends along the way. She was called “mom” by many.
Janet had always been proud to raise her sons in the Ozarks and in Ozark Baptist Church where they were grounded in the traditional family values and the Word of God. She said one of her greatest accomplishments was raising her sons who served in the military and most of all served the Lord.
Her heart was devoted to worshiping with her church family and her ministry and was loving and encouraging others. She served in every way possible at the church and was known for her wonderful cooking. She never missed an opportunity to stand up and praise the Lord. For over 30 years, she loved teaching children the word of God and leading them to the saving knowledge of Jesus Christ.
Janet was a talented artisan with flowers as she enjoyed floral design for many years at Caspian Flower Shop. She also became a cake designer and brought so much joy to special occasions for so many. All that knew her loved her! You never saw her without a smile and she was like family to everyone she knew. If she were here today, she would say “please don’t cry but rejoice and please come to Jesus and come see me again in Heaven.”
Janet is survived by her husband, Jerry Canady, of the home; her father, Gene and Tammy Jones; three sons and daughters-in-law, Allen and Candyce Canady, of Harrison, Jason and Sabrina Canady, of Bergman, and Seth and Chelsea Canady, of Jonesboro; nine grandchildren: Alexis, Aubrey, Sadie, Kennah, Ethan, JoHannah, Malorie, Gene and Jessie; her brothers, Dwayne Bryant, Mitchell Gahlbeck, and Nick Gahlbeck; and a host of nieces, nephews and other family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, an infant son, her grandpa Earnest, and grandma Ollie.
Funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday June 10, at Ozark Baptist Church. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, at the church. Interment will be in Low Gap Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Josh Smith, Jaden King, Shannon McAfee, William Barton, Caleb Mathis and Allen Chambers.
Honorary pallbearers include Robert Morrow, Jacob Morrow, Kent Mathis, Robert Chambers, Rohan Moore and Dr. Kevin Jackson.
