Janice Marie Criner, 53, of Vendor, passed away Wednesday, June 17 (2020) at Baptist Medical Center in Little Rock, surrounded by her children.
She was born at Harrison, on Oct. 18, 1966, to parents Helen (Riddell) Stewart and the late Sonny Stewart. She was the mother of Justin Criner, Ryan Criner and Jessica Criner, all of Bergman.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, June 22, at Coffman Funeral Home Chapel in Jasper. Burial will follow at Dodson Cemetery in Bass. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 21, at the funeral home in Jasper.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family to help defray funeral expense.
