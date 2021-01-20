Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, at Pordue Cemetery near Onia; arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
Janice Elaine Branscum, age 68, of Leslie, passed from this life on Monday, Jan. 18 (2021) at her home.
She was born in Hiawatha, Kansas, on June 8, 1952, to the late LaVerne Russell and Mary Ellen Ziegler Russell. She was the wife of the late Lonnie Branscum.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, at Pordue Cemetery near Onia. Arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
Commented