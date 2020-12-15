Janis Carlton

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at Coffman Funeral Home in Harrison, with burial at Dees Cemetery at a later date.
Janis Evelyn Carlton, of Harrison, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 8 (2020) at NARMC at the age of 71.
The daughter of Bert Wesley and Nevada Emma (Dees) Harding was born in Harrison on Oct. 24, 1949. She was a lifelong resident of Boone County and of the Baptist faith.
Janis was a member of DAR, UDC, Cattlemans, Farm Bureau, Genealogy Museum of Boone County and Newton County Historical Society. She enjoyed farming and loved her cows and riding her buggy. She was an avid researcher of genealogy and tracing her family’s origin.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bert and Emma Harding; her husband, Arland Carlton Jr.; her two children, Bill Carlton and Zanetta Evelyn Carlton; and her brother, James Paul Harding.
Janis is survived by her granddaughters, Zanetta Burchfield and husband Randy, and Cynthia Carlton; her niece, Lynn Hickenbottom and husband Colby; a nephew, Wes Harding and wife Rana; and many dear friends who loved her and will miss her.
A visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at Coffman Funeral Home in Harrison. Burial will be at Dees Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Boone County Heritage Museum.
Arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Online condolences may be left at www.coffmanfh.com .
