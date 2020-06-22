Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, June 25, at Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall, with burial at Campbell Cemetery, near Leslie; Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, at the funeral home.
Janna Haymes Massey, age 61, of Leslie, passed from this life on Friday, June 19 (2020) at her home.
She was born in Little Rock, on Feb. 9, 1959, to the late Charles Othor Haymes and Eliza Louise Clark Haymes. She was the wife of the late Jerry Dale Massey.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 25, at Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday June 24, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Campbell Cemetery near Leslie.
