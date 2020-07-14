Service: 10 a.m. Friday, July 17, at Red Oak Baptist Church, with interment at Maple Leaf Cemetery; Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, July 16, at the church, with arrangements by Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Jason Allen Boernson, age 37, of Harrison, passed away Friday, July 10 (2020) with his family by his side.
Jason was born Oct. 30, 1982, in Harrison, the son of Rhonda and Tommy Pulliam and Jeff Boernson. Jason was a member of Red Oak Baptist Church and lifelong resident of Harrison. He married the love of his life, Sheryl Boernson.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 17, at Red Oak Baptist Church. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday, July 16, at the church. Interment will be in Maple Leaf Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
