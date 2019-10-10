A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at St. Paul’s Methodist Church in Harrison, with arrangements by Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
JD Villines, at age 93, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Oct. 4 (2019).
He was born to Clyde and Nellie Villines on April 9, 1926.
He was loved by all and was always willing to help anyone. JD was a World War II veteran. He worked for Phillips 66 for almost 40 years and known as Shorty Villines by his beloved friends. He was a founding member of the Saint Paul’s Methodist Church and was always at the church helping with everything.
His loving wife, Iris Fern Spencer of over 60 years, preceded him in death.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Sharon and Larry Mitcham, and two sisters Norma Lee Villines and Ruby Bollinger, plus many nieces and nephews.
He leaves a void in our lives and will be missed by all.
A donation to the St. Paul’s can be made in lieu of flowers.
