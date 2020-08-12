Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at Maplewood Cemetery, with arrangements by Holt Memorial Chapel.
Jean King Travis, 84 years of age, died following a prolonged illness, at her home with Washington Regional Hospice Care, on Monday, Aug. 10 (2020).
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at Maplewood Cemetery, with Robert Shaddox officiating. Pallbearers are Doug Thompson, Ben Thompson, Matt Travis, Dylan Travis, John King and Ed Comstock.
The daughter of Ova (Vanzant) King and Fred King was born on July 19, 1936, in Harrison.
Jean attended Harrison schools and graduated Harrison High School in 1954. She married Phil Travis on Oct. 6, 1962. Jean worked within the banking community of Harrison, later becoming co-owner of Boone County Abstract Company.
She enjoyed many activities especially researching genealogy, eventually tracking her lineage beyond the Revolutionary War, becoming a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Jean was a member of the First Baptist Church in Harrison.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Freddie Ruth King; and one brother, James King.
Survivors include her husband, Phil Travis, of the home; one son, Dr. Patrick Travis, of Bentonville; grandchildren, Matt Travis, Jesse Travis and Dylan Travis; one sister, Barbara King Comstock; and one brother, Bill King.
