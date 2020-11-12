No funeral service is planned; arrangements are with Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
On Saturday morning, Oct. 31 (2020) Jeanne Carol Stickley passed from this life at the age of 92 at Hospice of the Hills in Harrison.. A dear friend and a faithful servant to so many was overcome by the effects of a fatal stroke. Although her life here has ended, her works shall follow her and be remembered forever.
Jeanne was born on Aug. 16, 1928, in Union City, Ohio, to Franklin and Fay (Flory) Holzfaster.
She completed high school in 1946, in Greenville, Ohio. She went to work at the Palace Department Store in their accounting office. After that, she began her work at the local bank.
In the mid 1950s, she and her family moved to Punta Gorda, Florida. She went to work at the Punta Gorda Savings and Loan as a teller, and then a manager at the bank in Port Charlotte, Florida. It is there that she met Richard Stickley and they fell in love and married in September 1957. They resided in Port Charlotte where Richard was a fisherman’s guide and where Jeanne learned to love fishing for snook and trout, which she said were so full of worms they weren’t worth eating.
They moved to El Jobean, Florida, where Richard, being a retired policeman from his days in South Bend, Indiana, ran for sheriff. He became the first Republican to ever be elected sheriff in Charlotte County Florida. Jeanne was so proud of his work and accomplishments. He even taught Jeanne to be a very successful marksman, which she was proud of as well.
After their life in Florida, they decided to really get away from it all, and moved to Gum Springs, a community in Newton County and eventually to their home on Summerhill Court in Harrison. It didn’t take long before they became great friends with many on their street and around town. Harrison felt like home.
Jeanne’s husband Richard passed away in October 1988, after a long struggle with cancer. Jeanne would often speak of how Richard made sure she was taken care of for the rest of her life. Jeanne continued to live in their home, enjoying her friends and teaching so many of us how to take better care of ourselves.
Jeanne loved serving the Lord and worshiping with the North Pine Street Church of Christ. She was very faithful in attending worship services and making sure many of her friends had a ride to church. Her faithfulness to the Truth of God’s word will always be appreciated.
Jeanne was preceded in passing by her husband, Richard (Dick) Stickley; her brother, Jerry Holzfaster; and her sister, Sandra Holzfaster Joiner.
She is survived by six nieces and nephews, Jeffrey Holzfaster, Steven Holzfaster, Lori Holzfaster Meyer, Larry Joiner, Terry Joiner and Missy Joiner Worrells; five great-nieces and great-nephews; many close friends, including the Womacs, the Sims, the Gipsons and her great neighbors on Summerhill Court. She loved and appreciated all of you.
At Jeanne’s request, there will be no funeral service, but her request will not stop us from remembering her often and thanking God for all she did for so many of us. May God bless her and keep her in the palm of His Hand.
