Jearl Duck

Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Holt Memorial Chapel, with burial at White Church Cemetery; Visitation: 11 a.m. - noon Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Holt Memorial Chapel.
Jearl Glen Duck, of Harrison, passed from this life on Monday, Sept. 23 (2019) at his home. He was 91 years old.
Visitation is from 11 a.m. to noon followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. both at Holt Memorial Chapel on Wednesday, Sept. 25. Pastor Susan Kramer and Pastor Mike Bishop will officiate. Burial will be in White Church Cemetery. Family will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers include his home caregivers.
The son of John Jackson and Martha Ellen (Sullivan) Duck was born on Dec. 6, 1927, in Mt. Judea.
Jearl married Geneva Ruth Nickless on July 22, 1954. He was a member of the Valley View United Methodist Church for 56 years, where he was a long-term trustee. Jearl was a U.S. Army veteran having served in the Korean War. He worked for Martin Construction company for 32 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and seven brothers and sisters, Lucille Smith, Lillian Waters, Eugene Duck, Marie Hill, Frankie Boyles, Laura Cook and Harvey Duck.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Geneva Ruth Duck; one son, Jearl Steven Duck and wife, Rhonda; one daughter, Patricia Ann Pettit and husband, Kent; three grandchildren, Chad, Rachel and Matt; four great-grandchildren, Grace, Aiden, Jack and Gretchen; one brother, John Jackson “Junior” Duck; and two sisters, Shirley Reta Harriman and husband Tom, and Della Joan “JoAnn” Edwards.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Arkansas Children’s Hospital.
Condolences may be left online at www.holtchapel.com .
Commented