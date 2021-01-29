Celebration of Life service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home, with interment at Woodson Cemetery.
Jeff Wages, age 49, of Harrison, passed away on Monday, Jan. 25 (2021).
He was born on Feb. 22, 1971, in Dothan, Alabama, the son of the late Clifford and Barbara (Burris) Wages. Survivors include his cousin Greg Burris; his Harrison Fire Department family; his Bost Inc family; and his Boone County Services family.
Celebration of Life service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home, with interment at Woodson Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Harrison Fire Department, Boone County Special Services, Arkansas Special Olympics, or Bost Inc.
Commented