Jeffie Jean Demma, age 80, of Harrison, passed away Wednesday June 17 (2020) in Yellville.
The daughter of the late John “Ancel” Sr. and Ruby Lora (Collier) Sewell was born on Aug. 15, 1939, in DeWitt. She was the mother of Charles R. Godfrey, of Lead Hill, and Danny L. Godfrey, of Bellefonte.
Cremation arrangements are being handled by Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison. There are no services planned at this time.
