Jeffrey Arthur Smith, of Harrison, passed from this life on Thursday, Nov. 21 (2019) at St. Vincent Infirmary in Little Rock. He was 71 years old.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by a Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. both at Holt Memorial Chapel on Monday, Nov. 25.
Interment with military honors will be at noon Tuesday, Nov. 26, at the Fayetteville National Cemetery in Fayetteville.
The son of Robert and Wanda Smith was born on July 2, 1948, in Columbus, Ohio. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Smith.
