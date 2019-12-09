No services are being planned; arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks, Hollister, Missouri.
Jeffrey “Jeff” Scott Weeden, 65, of Jasper, passed away Thursday, Dec. 5 (2019) at home.
No services are being planned. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks, Hollister, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to the John Cain Foundation (contact (501) 379-8179).
The son of the late William and Margaret (MacIntosh) Weeden was born July 19, 1954, at South Kingstown, Rhode Island. He was the brother of Darrell Weeden and David Weeden.
Commented