Jennie Lane Hunter Williamson Pride was born Aug. 12, 1936, to Lue and Ruth Riddle Hunter in Marion County. She passed away Sunday, Dec. 8 (2019) in Mountain Home, at the age of 83.
Jennie was married to Gene Williamson for 30 years until his death in 1989. Jennie later married Bubby Pride who preceded her in death in 1999. She was also preceded in death by her parents; six brothers, Clyde, Corbett, Fred, C.H., L.A., and John Hunter; and four sisters, Mabel Davis, Ella Maye Carroll, and two infant sisters.
Although Jennie had no children of her own, she was always so proud of “Her Kids” when talking about her many nieces, nephews and greats.
Jennie is survived locally by nephews, Lee, David and Rickey Hunter; nieces, Sherry Lippee, Jackie Rowbotham and Janet Jones; and many other nieces, nephews, and great-, great-great-, and great-great-great-nieces and nephews. She leaves behind a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.
Visitation will be Saturday Dec. 14, from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. at the Protem Community Church in Protem, Missouri. Interment will follow a short graveside service at Riddle Cemetery in Protem, Missouri. Pallbearers are Geff Rowbotham, Eric Rowbotham, John Hunter, Gavin Rowbotham, Rusty Kingery and Tim Brown
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Riddle Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 1, Protem, Missouri 65733.
Arrangements are entrusted to Whelchel Grace Funeral Home in Forsyth, Missouri.
