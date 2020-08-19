Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at Harriet Assembly of God, with burial at Rock Creek Cemetery; Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
Jeremy Lynn Gray, age 37, of Harriet, departed this life on Tuesday, Aug. 18 (2020) at Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mountain Home, surrounded by his family.
He was born in Harrison, on Aug. 28, 1982, to Ricky Gray and Beverly Middleton Gray. He was the brother of Joshua Gray, of Marshall.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at Harriet Assembly of God Church. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Roller-Coffman Chapel in Marshall. Burial will be at Rock Creek Cemetery.
