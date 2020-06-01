Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, at Maple Leaf Cemetery, with visitation from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, at Holt Memorial Chapel.
Jerrel Dennis Kight, of Diamond City, and former longtime resident of Salinas, California, passed from this life on Sunday, May 31 (2020) at his home.
The son of J.D. and Ina (Farmer) Kight was born on Aug. 3, 1940, in Oklahoma.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Kight; his parents; and one brother, Floyd Kight.
Survivors include two daughters, Tamie Upton and Lorie Logsdon, both of Harrison; three grandchildren, Joy Neuman, Kyle Logsdon and Travis Logsdon; three great-grandchildren, Gabby and Carson Logsdon, and Jacob McAfee; five siblings, Mary Lee Taylor, of McAlester, Oklahoma, Sam Kight, of De Queen, Mozell Staggs, of Harrison, Horace Kight, of Lockesburg, and Mildred Matthews, of Visalia, California; and numerous other family and friends.
