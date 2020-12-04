Funeral services will be private at a later date, with burial at Watts Cemetery near Leslie; arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
Jerry Edwin Woods, age 60, of Marshall, passed from this life on Wednesday, Dec. 2 (2020) at his home.
He was born in Oregon County, Missouri, on June 23, 1960, to the late Edwin Jesse Woods and Irene Gifford Woods. He was the husband of Judy Durham Woods, of the home.
