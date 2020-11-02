Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Locust Cemetery, with visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville.
Jerry Henderson Sr. passed away at his home on Friday, Oct. 30 (2020) surrounded by his family.
He is survived by his wife, Melveta Henderson, and children, Richard Henderson, Jay Henderson, Stephanie Henderson and Dustin Dean.
Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Locust Cemetery
