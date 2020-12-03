Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at the First Baptist Church in Harrison, with arrangements by Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Jerry Lawrence Wheaton was born in western Kansas on Nov. 30, 1942. Ever the businessman, at age 11, he had the largest paper route in Garden City. In high school he sang in the Accappella choir and enjoyed tennis, bowling and golf. He met and married Sharan Scott Wheaton while he was a freshman at Hutchinson Jr. College. He went on to attend and graduate from Kansas State Teacher’s College. He started teaching at Simpson High School and later taught at North Central Kansas VoTech in Beloit. They had three children.
In 1975, they moved to Harrison where he began a long career teaching at North Arkansas College. He was a popular teacher whose students enjoyed his jokes and stories and always left the class not only learning the content but also knowing that he cared about them. During his teaching career, he inspired and encouraged a number of people who were blessed to sit in his classes.
After moving to Harrison, Jerry took a class on woodcarving, which led to a 34 year career woodcarving at Silver Dollar City in Branson. While there, he entertained and inspired a number of new woodcarvers.
They attended the First Baptist Church where Jerry was a Sunday school teacher and a deacon. He was active in the community by serving as a Gideon and on the boards of the Special Services School and K-Life. He also enjoyed serving as a Little League coach and Boy Scout leader.
Jerry loved meeting people and never met a stranger. He had a joke or a story for every occasion. He loved to sing and laugh. People who met him always left with a smile on their face.
Jerry resided at Hillcrest Home for the last eight years where he died on Wednesday, Dec. 2 (2020).
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Fern (Paxton) and Lawrence Wheaton.
He is survived by two sisters, Carolyn Carlson and husband Lee and Shirley Holdeman and husband Dave; three children, Sandy Wheaton, Kathrine Duffus and husband Justin, and Larry Wheaton and wife Angela; four grandchildren, Nathaniel Duffus and wife Olivia, Linea Duffus, Kelli Duffus, and Katelyn Wheaton; and numerous cousins, friends and former students.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at the First Baptist Church in Harrison, with Brother Rob Davis officiating. You will be able to see the funeral live-streamed on fbcharrison.org.
Honorary pallbearers are Larry Hodnet, Larry Brandt, Charles Ezell, Ralph Guynn, Harlan Pollock and Sam Alexander.
Roller-Christeson Funeral Home is complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines for COVID-19 and limiting indoor funeral and visitation attendance. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.
