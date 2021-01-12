A private graveside service will be held at Osborne Cemetery, at a later date; arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
Jerry Lynn Jackson, age 65, of Marshall, passed from this life on Sunday, Jan. 10 (2021) in Marshall.
He was born in Gilbert, on March 13, 1955, to the late Manuel Jackson and Barbara Guthrie Jackson. He was the father of Colin Jackson, of Bergman, and Tiffany Meis, of Gassville.
