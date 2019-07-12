The family will host a drop by memorial Saturday, July 20, at his home in Jasper.
Jerry R. Butler, age 77, passed away Wednesday, July 3 (2019) at his home in Jasper.
He was born Aug. 2, 1941, to Ralph and Thelma “Pauline” Butler in Iowa.
He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 57 years, Sarah; a son, Russell; and brothers, Jim and John Butler.
He is survived by a son, Rafe; daughter, Robbin; sister, Paulette Butler; and many grandkids and great-grandkids.
