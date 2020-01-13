A celebration of Jesse’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at the St. Joe Community Center; arrangements are with Holt Memorial Chapel.
Jesse Patrick Eddings, of St. Joe, passed from this life on Saturday, Jan. 11 (2020) at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison. He was 29 years old.
The son of William and Darlene (Still) Eddings was born on March 17, 1990, in Harrison.
Jesse loved music, especially Elvis, watching movies and being around his family and friends. He also loved to attend church.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Preston and Tressie Eddings; his maternal grandparents, Verl and Anna Sue Still; and one brother, Brad Eddings.
Survivors include his parents, William and Darlene Eddings; three sisters, Lisa Shockey, Missy Eddings and Vickie Hanvey and husband, Skip; six nieces, Arizona and Samantha Eddings, Nina and Bella Cross, and Madison and Christina Hanvey; four nephews, Steven Shockey and wife Taneisha, Randy Eddings, Lane Shockey and Jeremiah Hanvey; one great-niece, Jayla Shockey; one great-nephew, Jay’Vier Shockey; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A celebration of Jesse’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at the St. Joe Community Center. The family invites everyone to attend.
Condolences may be left online at www.holtchapel.com .
Commented