Graveside service was held at noon on Saturday, Nov. 21 at East Lawn Cemetery in Marshall, with arrangements by Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
Jessie Delaine Holder, age 72, of Cabot, passed from this life on Wednesday, Nov. 18 (2020) at Springhill Baptist in North Little Rock.
She was born in Marshall, on Jan. 6, 1948, to Jesse James Sutterfield and Viola Myrtle Henry Sutterfield. She was the wife of the late Spence H. Holder.
Graveside service was held at noon on Saturday, Nov. 21 at East Lawn Cemetery in Marshall. Burial will follow where Dee will be laid to rest beside her husband, Spence H. Holder, who passed away in 2010. Arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
Commented