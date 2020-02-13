Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison, with burial at York Cemetery, at Bergman; Visitation: 9-10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at the funeral home.
Jessie Sue Creamer, age 85, of Lead Hill, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 13 (2020) at the Hospice House in Harrison.
The daughter of Troy and Cora (Smith) Curtis was born May 9, 1934, in Boone County.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Roy "Shorty" Creamer; son, Ronald Creamer; great-granddaughter, Sophia DeDear; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Cecil and Iris Curtis, Horce and Helen Curtis, Billy Curtis, Argil and Nomia Curtis, and Tommy and Vivian Curtis; and her sisters- and brothers-in-law, Drucilla and Clyde Crosswhite, Betty and Gus Madle, Florene and Jack Ramsey; brother-in-law, MD Sharp; and daughter-in-law, Debbie Creamer.
Jessie was a member of the Bergman Church of Christ.
Jessie is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Glenn Creamer, of Lead Hill, Charles and Connie Creamer, of Harrison, and Dale and Celeste Creamer, of Springdale; her daughters and sons-in-law, Vonda DeDear, of Lead Hill, and Vickie and Joey James, of Lead Hill; and her sister, Johnnie Sharp, of Harrison.
She is also survived by her grandchildren, Nathan, Bobby, Misty, Mandy, Mindy, Larry, Jamie, Melanie, Kurtis, Jessica, Kelsey, Greg and Katie; and 23 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Coffman Funeral Home in Harrison, with Larry Anderson officiating. Burial will follow at York Cemetery in Bergman.
Visitation will start at 9 a.m. Saturday prior to the service.
Pallbearers will be Jessie's grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made the Hospice House, 501 East Sherman Avenue, Harrison, AR 72601 or St. Jude's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be left at www.coffmanfh.com .
Commented