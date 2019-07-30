Private funeral services are being held by the family; arrangements are being handled by Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Jessie Irene "Sunny" Johnson, 88, of Harrison, passed away Sunday, July 28 (2019) in Harrison.
The daughter of the late Otis and Ruth (Roark) Horne was born on July 27, 1931, in Sparkman. She was the wife of the late James Edward Johnson.
Private funeral services are being held by the family. Arrangements are being handled by Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hillcrest Home, 1111 Maplewood Road, Harrison, AR 72601.
