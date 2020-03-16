Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at Smith Family Funeral Home in Green Forest, with interment at Yocum Cemetery; Visitation: 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at the funeral home.
Jewel Francis Walker, age 92, of Green Forest, passed away on Saturday, March 14 (2020).
He was born July 7, 1927, in Sedan, Kansas, son of Jesse and Lois (Keithley) Walker. On June 22, 1945, he married the love of his life, Daisy Snow Buell. Daisy and Jewel were blessed with six children: one son and five daughters.
Jewel was a good Christian man who enjoyed spending time with his family and his many friends. After retiring, his hobby of woodworking and building crafts gave pleasure to many family members. He was very creative and an excellent carpenter. He had a long life of hard work as a farmer, milk hauler, worked at Kraft in Berryville, raised turkeys and then started pipelining at the age of 40. He enjoyed the work, the traveling and the many good friends he made.
Survivors include daughters, Freda (Earl) Jobe, of Berryville, Frances (Frank) Koester, of Dieterich, Illinois, and Judy (Dennis) Smith, of Elgin, Oregon; daughter-in-law, Georgia Walker, of Berryville; and one sister, Katherine Wise, of Fort Smith. He had 20 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren and 36 great-great-grandchildren.
Jewel was preceded in death by his wife, Daisy Walker; children, Jim Walker, of Berryville, Kay Snodgrass, of Green Forest, and Cheryl Green, of Berryville; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; his parents; and four sisters.
Celebration of Life will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at Smith Family Funeral Home in Green Forest, with Pastor Freddie Blevins officiating. Interment will be at Yocum Cemetery. Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Wednesday March 18, before the service begins.
