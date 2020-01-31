Service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home, with burial at Maplewood Cemetery; Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at the funeral home.
Jewel Jolene Salmon, age 91, of Harrison, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30 (2020) at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville.
She was born June 20, 1928, in Bear Creek, the daughter of William B. and Gerotha (Drewry) Stewart.
Along with her parents, Jolene was preceded in death by her husband, James Roy Salmon, and a sister, Georgia Gilchrist.
Jolene was a member of Woodland Heights Baptist Church. She was an active PTA member and in a sorority. She enjoyed reading and spoiling her grandchildren.
Jolene is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, David and Tamara Salmon and James and Lori Salmon; four grandchildren, MacGregor Salmon, Lyndsay Myers, Jared Salmon, and Kristin Van Dyken; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Robbie Starkey and Mary Lou Shaddox; and a host of other family.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Memorials may be made to your choice.
