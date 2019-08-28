Visitation will be at noon followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, both at Holt Memorial Chapel; burial will be at Patton Cemetery.
Jewel Dean Tabor, 93, of Harrison, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 27 (2019) at Mt. Vista Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Visitation will be at noon followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, both at Holt Memorial Chapel. Burial will be in the Patton Cemetery.
The daughter of Newt and Loy Griffin was born on Sept. 8, 1925, in Searcy County.
Commented