Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Holt Memorial Chapel, with burial at Maplewood Cemetery; Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Holt Memorial Chapel.
Jill Birdsong, 74, of Harrison, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 8 (2019) at Point Lookout Health and Rehabilitation Center in Hollister, Missouri.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. both on Saturday, Sept. 14, at Holt Memorial Chapel. Brother Bobby O’Brien will officiate. Burial will be at Maplewood Cemetery.
The daughter of Bryan Mac and Mava Mae (Denny) Johnson was born on Dec. 9, 1944, in Harrison.
Commented