Jim D Davis, 79, of Prairie Grove, formerly of Harrison, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 18 (2019) at Fayetteville.
He was born June 2, 1940, in Sebastian, Kentucky, the son of Afton and Virginia (Galligher) Davis. He was the husband of Lela Davis.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at the Luginbuel Funeral Home in Prairie Grove. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at Eastside Missionary Baptist Church in Fayetteville. Burial will be at Prairie Grove Cemetery. No graveside services will be held at the cemetery.
