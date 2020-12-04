Arrangements by Diamond State Cremation in Lead Hill, with burial at a later date.
James Arlin (Jim) Harp, age 62, of Harrison, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 3 (2020) with rapid dementia.
He was born on July 13,1958, in Harrison.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harlin and Ann Watkins Harp and grandparents, Hulin and Sybil Harp, Jess Watkins Sr., and Charles and Enid Klutts.
Jim married Pam McDougal Harp and both are 1976 Harrison graduates. They enjoyed 41 years together with love and happiness. Jim was owner of Polaris of the Ozarks in Flippin for 26 years. He enjoyed his job and was always eager to go to work. Many customers and acquaintances became friends.
During his illness Jim was cared for at home with the help of Legacy Hospice. Thank you for treating Jim with excellent care, compassion, and love.
Please consider donations to Legacy Hospice, 702 North Main Street, Suite A, Harrison, AR 72601. The funds stay in a five-county area to help the families’ needs.
Jim is survived by his wife, Pam; brothers, Dale (Lyndsay) Harp and Craig (Christy) Harp; sisters, Teresa (Mitch) Magness and Tracy Jones (Jim Morris); special uncle and aunt, Dwain (Pat) Harp, GB (Debbie) Harp, Jackie (Sonny) Starkey, Shirley Watkins and Henrietta Graham; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Linda Phillips (Johnny Shipman) and Nadean (David) Raney; mother-in-law, Sue McDougal; a host of nieces and nephews, cousins and a family of in-laws, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents; mother-in-law and fathers-in-law, Leola and Erie Branch and Glyn McDougal; uncles, Jess Watkins and Donald Graham; and two great-nephews.
Arrangements by Diamond State Cremation in Lead Hill. Burial will be at a later date.
Condolences can be left at www.DiamondStateCremation.com .
