Jimmie Marie Hodge, 78, of Mountain Home, died Tuesday, Oct. 22 (2019) at Mountain Home.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery near Yellville. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville.
Memorials may be made to Pleasant Ridge Cemetery Association, c/o Fred Burrow, 4727 Highway 14 S., Yellville, AR 72687.
The daughter of the late Mason and Myrtle Lois (Melton) Burrow was born March 18, 1941, at Yellville. She was the wife of the late Kenny Hodge.
