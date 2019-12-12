Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall, with burial at Red Hill Cemetery; Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at the funeral home.
Jimmie Sue Avey, 62, of Marshall, died Wednesday, Dec 11 (2019) at her daughter’s home in Lakeview, with her family at her side.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Red Hill Cemetery.
The family request no flowers but donations may be made to the Rock Creek Assembly of God Church, 3334 West Highway 14, Harriet, AR 72639.
The daughter of the late Garner Blake Butterfield and Alta Elizabeth Massey Butterfield was born Oct. 21, 1957, at Marshall. She was the wife of Phillip Avey.
