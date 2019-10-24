Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville, with interment at Georges Creek Cemetery; Visitation: 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the funeral home.
Jimmie Sue Rotenberry, 87, of Yellville, died Wednesday, Oct. 23 (2019) in Mountain Home.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville. Interment will follow at Georges Creek Cemetery, near Yellville. Visitation will from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Georges Creek Cemetery Association, c/o Nancy Bergeron, 2261 MC 4005, Yellville, AR 72687.
The daughter of the late Virgil and Dalia (Cline) Burleson was born Feb. 27, 1932, at Yellville. She was the wife of the late Wilbur Rotenberry.
