Jimmy J. McClung, age 84, of Little Rock, passed from this life on Saturday, May 16 (2020) peacefully at his home.
He was born in Searcy County, on March 29, 1936, to the late Laud Ray McClung and Walcie Mae Jackson McClung. He was the husband of Lavanda Gregg McClung, of the home.
Graveside services for Jimmy will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, at Marshall Memorial Gardens. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic we are still practicing social distancing at our graveside services and recommending all patrons wear a mask. Anyone with underlying health conditions is advised to please stay home. Arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
