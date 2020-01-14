Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville.
Jimmy Ray McCullough, 63, of Yellville, passed away Monday, Jan. 13 (2020) at Harrison.
Memorials may be made to Patton Cemetery, c/o Kathy Jefferson, 11524 Highway 62 West, Harrison, AR 72601.
The son of the late Pleasant William and Rozella (Edwards) McCullough was born March 12, 1956, in Manila. He was the husband of Darlene McCullough, of the home.
