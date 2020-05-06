A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date; cremation arrangements are under the direction of Nelson Funeral Service.
James Shelby “Jimmy” Meador, of Green Forest, was born June 1, 1936, in Enon, to Martin and Vera (Blevins) Meador. Jimmy passed away Saturday, May 2 (2020) in the same house and room where he was born on the hill in Enon at the age of 83.
Jimmy was a lifelong resident of his community of Green Forest. He attended and graduated from Green Forest High School in 1954, where he was the president of his class. He then attended Arkansas Polytechnic College in Russellville, where he obtained his Bachelor of Science in 1959. For the next 23 years, he enjoyed teaching history at Green Forest, Blue Eye, Alpena and Omaha schools. He was passionate about teaching and loved his students. After retiring from teaching, he began working at Tyson Foods in Green Forest, where he spent the next 25 years.
On Christmas day 1966, Jimmy was united in marriage to Sharon Jean Jones, who survives him of the home. He is also survived by his children, Melissa (Beard) Eastman and husband Mike, Cortney Meador, Chris Meador and his wife Alechia, and Ashley Meador and her husband Ben; eight grandchildren, Mattie and Reid Beard, Mason, Jace, Cole, and Blaze Meador, and Bryson and Gracelynn Cullen; brother-in-law, Brad Jones; great-niece, Lindsey Jones, and great-nephews, Bradley and Tyler Jones; along with great-great-niece, Marlee Jones.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents.
Jimmy was an avid fisherman. He loved being outdoors. He was a farmer and fancied Hereford cattle. Among his other passions and pastimes, one of his favorites was baseball. He loved the St. Louis Cardinals and was in attendance when they won game 6 in the 2011 World Series. He was a huge fan of all the sports which his grandchildren participated in, including baseball, football, basketball, swimming, softball, and showing horses. He was also a Kansas City Chiefs fan. He is best loved by his family and close friends for his jokes and storytelling.
A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date.
Memorial donations for Jimmy Meador may be sent to Circle of Life Hospice, 901 Jones Road, Springdale, AR 72762.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Nelson Funeral Service.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelsonfuneral.com .
